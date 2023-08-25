Dickinson High Football

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - No two teams are put together the same way. As personnel changes, so does the approach. Case in point: Dickinson High.

“The one thing I noticed with this team this year is we always seem to have a ton of guys up front. We have a ton of linemen and our skill position guys is where we tend to be thin. This year, it’s actually flip-flopped. We have more experience in our skill position guys, we have more skill-position guys, and we are a little thin on offensive and defensive lines,” said John Tuchscherer, Dickinson head coach.

While the makeup of this year’s team may be a little different, the way the Midgets compete will stay the same.

“We want to be a physical football team on both sides of the ball. We hang our hats on running the ball and playing good defense and to do those things, you need to be physical. The other thing we talk about is playing with effort and energy. We definitely can control those things,” said Tuchscherer.

“I’m really excited. I’m really excited to watch this team grow. I think as this season goes on, we’re going to learn a lot from our mistakes, but we’re going to learn from them and then change our ways and not make the same mistakes we made at the beginning of the year. I think we’ll only get better as the year goes on and I’m excited to see where this group can go,” said Kaeden Krieg, Dickinson senior.

Excitement is easy when things are going well, Ethan Halverson, Dickinson senior, says an attitude adjustment may be required when the ball bounces the other way.

“Last year, I feel like we were lacking a lot in energy and endurance and keeping each other up. Anytime there was a bad play or something, we were always knocking each other down and I’d like to change that a little bit this year. Be an older guy in there trying to change up the mood a little bit in the huddles and get people going in practices to have better practices,” said Halverson.

Coach Tuchsherer believes it’s about building throughout the season to be ready for the playoffs. Fargo South ended Dickinson’s run last year in the post-season.

“I just know that our guys are excited to get on the field on Friday night and I know that the coaches are excited to see where we’re at as a team and what we have to continue to work on and improve,” said Tuchscherer.

The Midgets open in West Fargo on Friday against Horace.

