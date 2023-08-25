DCB athletic director discusses decision to phase out “Ladyjacks” nickname

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - The Dakota College at Bottineau Athletic Department announced last week that the school’s athletic teams will all compete under the “Lumberjacks” nickname.

In the past, women’s sports at the school used the “Ladyjacks” moniker.

Athletic Director Corey Gorder told Your News Leader that the change was officially put into effect on July 1 but announced last week.

All of the school’s teams will now unite under the “Lumberjacks” or “Jacks” nickname.

“This change doesn’t change anything as far as history or the past. Everybody who won as a Ladyjack is still a Ladyjack, it’s not about that. It’s not a money or cost-savings thing, we actually have to phase out uniforms and jerseys so that ‘Lumberjacks’ or ‘Jacks’ are on them rather than ‘Ladyjacks,’’’ said Gorder.

Gorder added that name change will take time to implement for all sports as the university updates equipment, facilities and more.

“The more things I see around, for example parts of the volleyball net have ‘Ladyjacks’ on them for the padding. As soon as things like that started going up, that’s another thing to add to the list. Things won’t be taken down, we’re not changing our gym floor on the end where it says ‘Ladyjacks’ right away, just in due time when things need to be replaced, they’ll be replaced with just ‘Jacks’ or ‘Lumberjacks,’” said Gorder.

An article in the Bottineau Courant cited confusion at the 2022 ACHA national championship where the ACHA printed both the men and women’s banners with the Lumberjacks logo instead of a Ladyjacks one for the women’s team.

