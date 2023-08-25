CHI Williston looking tp provide air ambulance service

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is looking to bring a medical helicopter and plane that would be operated by the hospital.

CHI St. Alexius Health president Garrick Hyde said they are in talks to provide their service followed by the sudden departure of Guardian Flight’s helicopter in July. Hyde said the hospital did not have any advance notice of the closing.

“The reason they gave us was that the winters here make deicing very difficult for helicopters. Out of a lot of the occurrences of needing a helicopter, they were only able to use it a fraction of the time,” said Hyde.

Representatives for Guardian Flight and parent company Global Medical Response have recently met with CHI and other local entities looking for ways to bring the service back. Hyde said the hospital wants to have its own solution.

“There’s benefits to being able to control service. If you control the service, you control the quality, the availability, the reliability, and all of those problems we just experienced recently,” said Hyde.

While Hyde said he hopes to have those flights in place later this fall, he added that the hospital is still able to provide critical transports when needed.

“Our ability to do that in the past and our ability to do that now, nothing has changed,” said Hyde.

Hyde explained that CHI still calls other air ambulance providers in the region, including Guardian Flight, for service.

“Any time we need to transfer a patient out, we simply pick up the phone, call [any one of the five air ambulance providers that operate in our region], and that patient is transferred out immediately like they always have been. So it’s important for the community to understand that nothing has changed in our ability to fly a critically ill patient to a trauma center,” said Hyde.

Hyde said the decision would make CHI Williston the only hospital in their network that would have a personal air ambulance service.

