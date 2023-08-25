BSC Launches New App

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College’s fall semester began this week. It isn’t only getting new students, though. The college debuted its new app “myBSC” as well.

Public Relations Manager Juanita Lee says students can now find the information they need in one place instead of across multiple apps or using BSC’s website. Students seem to be enjoying it.

“I usually use the app for checking the dining hall so that I’m not procrastinating or being indecisive and accumulating a line behind me. Also just to review my grades, financial aid,” freshman Nortila Okwei said.

“It’s really easy and it helps so much. My classes are on there. It takes you straight to the Mystics app, which is sporting stuff,” freshman Sadie Stahl said.

Anyone can download the app and use it to check for upcoming campus events.

