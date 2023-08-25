Ash Cooley Road construction could impact commute time to get to Horizon Middle School

Ash Cooley Road construction
Ash Cooley Road construction(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your kids go to Horizon Middle School you might need extra time for your commute to school.

Ash Cooley Drive is under construction and it limits entry and exit options.

There are two other entrances. One farthest to the west and the other North of the school.

The city of Bismarck approved road construction for the Ash Cooley project, paid for with sales tax.

“As one parent stated: slow and steady, it’s just going to take a bit of time as we figure out this change. I will say this one way in front of the school will change directions. So the path in which they are getting to school is a little bit different, and we’ve transitioned really well,” said Dr. Shawn Oban, principal.

He encourages parents to give themselves a few extra minutes until it’s completed.

He says the city is hoping to have the construction finished in the next two weeks.

The east entrance construction timeline depends on the weather.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Polychlorinated Biphenyls detected at Minot Air Force Base
North Dakota GOP watch party for Burgum at debate
ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns

Latest News

Gateway to Science
Gateway to Science aiming to add programs for all ages
Kids back on stage during the Medora Musical
A Medora tradition returns: kids back on stage during the Medora Musical
The Stoll family's Greenhouse and Nursery in Baldwin, ND
Strong Farm Incubator Project: making farming more accessible
First News at Ten
Dickinson High football preview