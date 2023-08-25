Ash Cooley Road construction could impact commute time to get to Horizon Middle School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your kids go to Horizon Middle School you might need extra time for your commute to school.

Ash Cooley Drive is under construction and it limits entry and exit options.

There are two other entrances. One farthest to the west and the other North of the school.

The city of Bismarck approved road construction for the Ash Cooley project, paid for with sales tax.

“As one parent stated: slow and steady, it’s just going to take a bit of time as we figure out this change. I will say this one way in front of the school will change directions. So the path in which they are getting to school is a little bit different, and we’ve transitioned really well,” said Dr. Shawn Oban, principal.

He encourages parents to give themselves a few extra minutes until it’s completed.

He says the city is hoping to have the construction finished in the next two weeks.

The east entrance construction timeline depends on the weather.

