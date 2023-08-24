Ward county and Minot officials meet to discuss vacant land maintenance

Ward County liaison quarterly meeting about budgets and taxes.
Ward County liaison quarterly meeting about budgets and taxes.(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County commissioners and city of Minot entities met for their quarterly meeting about budgets and taxes.

Howard Anderson, Ward County commissioner, said another item they’ll address is the unoccupied spaces around the city, which they call islands.

He said some of these vacant places have weed and debris issues, so they’ll determine who’s responsible for its upkeep.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to fix those issues together, rather than perhaps say ‘no, it’s your job’ or ‘it’s your job’ and then it ends up being nobody’s job,” said Anderson.

Anderson said they’re not a decision-making body.

The liaison committee’s purpose is to improve communication between all their departments.

