St. Mary’s Football welcomes in new head coach, but continuing with same program principles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - St. Mary’s football is under new leadership for the first time in nearly 50 years. Long-time assistant Toby Schweitzer was named the 13th head coach in program history in the off-season.

“I’ve been a part of St. Mary’s football since I was Coach Smrekar’s and Coach Cichy’s ball boy when I was seven years old, so it’s kind of a dream come true,” said Toby Schweitzer, St. Mary’s football head coach.

That dream became a reality in early May, a realization that took Schweitzer by surprise.

“It came kind of abruptly, then all of a sudden, do I go for it or don’t I? I just had to make the decision that I’m protective of the program, and that I wanted it to continue the way it was,” said Schweitzer.

A new head coach means new philosophies. Coach Schweitzer’s background is on defense, and it’s something he’ll lean on in year one.

“Our strength is with our linebackers because they all are back. They weren’t all starters, but they all played a great deal. The defensive line are all kind of new faces, but they’re not bad on their size, but they’re very quick. Did a good job getting ready in the weight room this summer, so I look for good things from them,” said Schweitzer.

Offensively, things will be different than in the past. After being introduced to a new system just weeks ago, the players already appreciate what it brings out in everyone.

“I think this year we’re more bonded and tight together because our offense, we have to communicate a lot more. So I think overall we’ve just become closer. This year I think it’s something different, it’s something new, and that’s what I like about it,” said Alex Schmitz, St. Mary’s senior.

“It helps us learn because it’s a whole new system. We’re just being thrown into it, so everyone’s kind of on the same level, and it helps us know which guys are best instead of riding off of last year’s performance,” said Nate McHugh, St. Mary’s senior.

With all the changes, one thing stays the same. St. Mary’s football is always based on hard work.

“We’re going to need to grind. We’re going to need to stay disciplined. We’re going to need to stay focused. We’re going to need to stay fast. We might not be the biggest team, but hopefully we can be the fastest and well-conditioned team. Then we can hang with anyone and outperform them in the fourth quarter,” said McHugh.

The Saints’ regular season begins Friday night when they host the Magi.

