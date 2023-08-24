News couple with TV proposal has ND connection

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - A Chattanooga, Tennessee couple whose TV proposal has gone viral has a North Dakota connection.

Local 3 News reporter Riley Nagel recently popped the question to Local 3 News anchor and reporter Cornelia Nicholson following a newscast.

Nagel says his parents met and got married in Dickinson, North Dakota! He says his father graduated from Dickinson State University and his mother graduated from Trinity High School in Dickinson.

He says the proposal went according to plan and they are overwhelmed by how many people have viewed it.

“I can see the proposal playing on TV but at first I thought it was on our station and I look up and it’s like Today Show was running it, I know, I could not believe it, Hoda is commenting on it with the whole morning crew,” said Nagel.

Nagel says he was raised in Montana and studied at University of Mary in Bismarck.

He adds that he and his future wife plan to visit their North Dakota family and friends in the future.

