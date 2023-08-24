ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance

North Dakota GOP watch party for Burgum at debate
North Dakota GOP watch party for Burgum at debate(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - GOP presidential candidates wrapped up their first debate Wednesday night.

Governor Doug Burgum took the stage and made what many voters consider his national debut.

The North Dakota GOP held a watch party to demonstrate their solidarity with the party and their loyalty to the governor.

Voters there seemed to echo the same sentiment when it came to the governor’s performance.

“I think he’s doing well if they would give him the time that he’s supposed to (have). When he answered the questions, he was right on point,” said Bismarck resident and ND GOP voter Jan Carter.

Your News Leader spoke with multiple voters in the room who also said they felt like Burgum didn’t get enough time to express himself fully.

However, people at the watch party say they believe Burgum secured himself a spot at the second debate, which has stricter requirements for candidates to qualify.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Burgum announces "I'm in" for Wednesday night's Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee
UPDATE: Burgum announces “I’m in” for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Debate after injury
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
Crash south of Minot Tuesday
59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

Latest News

Velva football
Even state champions have first-day nerves, Velva starts school Wednesday
Velva football
Even state champions have first-day nerves, Velva starts school Wednesday
The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, can be communicated using probabilities to...
How tornado warnings could change and include more details thanks to research | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 7
First News at Four
Morse Code of Weather: How tornado warnings could change and include more details thanks to research