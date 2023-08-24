ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - GOP presidential candidates wrapped up their first debate Wednesday night.

Governor Doug Burgum took the stage and made what many voters consider his national debut.

The North Dakota GOP held a watch party to demonstrate their solidarity with the party and their loyalty to the governor.

Voters there seemed to echo the same sentiment when it came to the governor’s performance.

“I think he’s doing well if they would give him the time that he’s supposed to (have). When he answered the questions, he was right on point,” said Bismarck resident and ND GOP voter Jan Carter.

Your News Leader spoke with multiple voters in the room who also said they felt like Burgum didn’t get enough time to express himself fully.

However, people at the watch party say they believe Burgum secured himself a spot at the second debate, which has stricter requirements for candidates to qualify.

