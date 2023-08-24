McQuade Distributing donates more than $120,000 from softball tournament to charities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $120,000 is being donated by McQuade Distributing to Bismarck and Mandan charities.

$122,000 was raised through the 48th Annual Sam McQuade, Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament held in Bismarck and Mandan.

“We are so proud to have been able to give away this much money, especially with a near complete washout on Saturday, which hasn’t happened in many years,” said board member Shannon McQuade-Ely. “When you have a big day like Saturday rained out, that means less dollars in gate admissions, extra home runs sold, t-shirt sales, etc. which in turn affects the amount of money we are able to turn around and donate.

It never ceases to amaze me that we’ve gone on for nearly 50 years and have only had to flip coins and go to a card draw 4 times. I am very proud of the support we get from our community, and the recipients of these dollars are also major volunteers, which is also what keeps us going strong!”

More than 400 teams from around the country participated in the tournament.

The next tournament is June 28-30, 2024.

