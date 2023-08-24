Mandan Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is one of the WDA football teams that needs to reload due to graduation. Last season, the Braves were arguably the most talented team in the state.

Losing to Shanley in the semi-finals was a tough loss to take, but the Braves say it’s something they will carry with them into this fall.

“In the second half of that Shanley game in the semi-finals, we were tired, we were ill-prepared for the tempo that was played, we didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays, we missed tackles in the second half that really cost us that game. What we’re doing to prepare athletes this year is there’s a little more conditioning time, there’s a little more weight room time, there’s a little more emphasis on going fast in practices. So our speed and tempo throughout practices has been much, much higher,” said Todd Sheldon, Mandan head coach.

“I think a lot of us looked at that as a learning experience, to know what we’ve got to do better. It really brought a lot of energy and a want for us to do stuff this season. It gave us that edge,” said Jayce Johnson, Mandan running back and defensive back.

The team graduated seven all-state athletes, leaving some big roles to fill.

“Offensively, we returned two starters and defensively, we returned three starters, so we don’t have a lot of guys that were playing in that Shanley game so to think. We really look forward to the opportunity for this group of kids to make their own mark, but we also want to get our season rolling and let them know that ‘here’s the pitfalls in this season that we’re going to avoid,’” said Coach Sheldon.

Though the kids waiting in the wings may not be as experienced, they are eager to show what they can do.

“A lot of our guys that are coming up this year and are going to be starters for us have been behind those all-state guys for two years now, so you really get to watch them and see what they do and how they’ve become successful. So really, you’re getting prepared, you’ve been prepared for the past two years, and you’re just ready to go and to let it all out,” said Johnson.

“Coming in with some new guys, it kind of feels like we’re overlooked a little bit. After losing everybody last year, I feel like we’re going to prove people wrong,” said Hudsen Sheldon, Mandan quarterback and defensive back.

The Braves first two games of the season are against Fargo Davies and Century.

Coach Sheldon believes they’ll be great measuring sticks for where the team is at.

“We want to go out there and make people excited to watch our brand of football. We want people to be excited about what we are doing. We don’t want people to be worrying in the stands about what we might do. No, we want them to go ‘what are they going to do next’ and if they can’t guess, then we’re doing the right thing,” said Coach Sheldon.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.