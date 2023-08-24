Kenmare Public School’s K-12 together for the first time

KENMARE, N.D (KMOT) - It is day two at Kenmare Public School where every grade is under one roof this year.

Kenmare Elementary School was split - one building held preschoolers through second graders. The other housed third grade through high school.

Preschool teacher, Kara Keysor, said being in two buildings caused some issues. For example, they had to wait for administration to come to their building if there was a problem. Also, if the main building had an assembly, they had to take the bus to see it, or wait for the assembly to come to them. Sometimes, they didn’t get to see it at all.

“We made it work for so long that it just felt like that’s how it had to be, but it’s nice that we’re all up here,” said Keysor.

Elementary principal, Keeley Heidel, said she drove back and forth at least once a day.

“In the past, I’ve had to wake up in the morning and try to figure out where I’m going,” said Heidel.

Heidel said the previous administration was hoping to get a bond referendum to renovate the smaller school.

Superintendent, Alex Hennix, said it would’ve cost millions to make the needed renovations at the Elementary school. “That building is just not in the shape it needs to be for our students and our teachers,” said Hennix.

She said over the years, the number of students enrolled in the lower grades has declined, so they decided to make the move now.

“There was just always a disconnect, and gosh, it felt way different yesterday [first day back to school],” said Hennix.

Keysor said having everyone in one place is easier.

“I just feel like we’re all one school as opposed to that school and this school,” said Keysor.

The music, PE, speech, and special education teachers don’t have to bounce back and forth anymore either.

Kenmare administrators said they are going to demolish the elementary building and put in a playground at the current school.

