How tornado warnings could change and include more details thanks to research | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 7
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tornado warnings let us know when we need to seek shelter from an incoming storm, but new research is underway to give us more advanced notice of the threat.
At the National Severe Storms Laboratory, the Warn on Forecast system has been in development for more than a decade using machine learning and the most advanced computers to simulate individual severe storms into the future.
“There are some other weather models that take in radar data about every hour, but the Warn on Forecast system reads in not only radar but also satellite information and other observations every 15 minutes. So it’s about four times as rapid in keeping up with how the severe storms look right now and that helps it make better predictions out in a few hours,” said Patrick Burke, Warn on Forcast program lead at NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory.
This rapidly updating model can then predict where severe storms will strike, which could allow for different ways that these threats are communicated.
“Instead of issuing severe storm messages at moments in time, like we do when the Weather Service issues a watch or a warning, that we want to update that information all the way along that timeline between watches and warnings,” said Burke.
But even with these advances, those traditional alerts probably won’t be going away.
“But we want to add to that the probabilistic information, and you all are familiar with this in terms of our chance of rain today. It’s kind of the same thing — what is the chance that this specific storm is going to come near me and be hazardous?” said Burke.
This kind of information can be really helpful for large gatherings and cities to seek shelter sooner.
“Even if there isn’t an official warning on that storm, if a knowledgeable user can see that there’s, hey, a 20%, 30% chance that this could happen, they might choose to take shelter anyways,” said Burke.
All this research hopes to increase the tornado warning lead time from around ten minutes to upwards of an hour in some cases.
“You’re always still going to get an alert, it might be in a different form, or multiple formats that help you make decision-making better. But there’s still going to be meteorologists, experts in your local area behind those warnings and those alerts, no matter what format they end up taking,” said Chauncy Schultz, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service Bismarck.
Much of the research is still experimental, with hopes of changes to warnings coming within five to ten years.
