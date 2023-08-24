Honoring the story of Hugh Glass, 200 years later

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. (KFYR) - In August of 1823, Hugh Glass was attacked by a grizzly bear and left to die. It happened near the forks of the Grand River, just south of Lemmon, S.D.

Glass survived, and his story has captured people’s attention for two centuries. For the past nine years, a group of history buffs has gathered near the site of that bear attack to pay tribute to Glass.

Erro Jensen is pretty proud of this piece of history he’s uncovered.

“I found an arrowhead,” said the seven-year-old.

His older brother, Ledger, is hoping to find one too.

“It looks different than the dirt and the grass,” explained Ledger.

Seven-year-old Orin Taton found two arrowheads.

“I just found it in the sagebrush,” he stated.

The arrowheads they’re searching for are replicas of what might have been used 200 years ago. They were placed here as part of the activities of this year’s Hugh Glass Rendezvous.

It’s the ninth-year history buffs like Chad Abel have rendezvoused here. This year is a big year.

“This is a very major historical moment in time,” said one of the organizers, LaQuita Shockley.

It was 200 years ago this week that Hugh Glass was attacked by a grizzly bear and left to die here on the prairie. It’s a story that has been told and retold for 200 years.

“People have written books, there are people that wrote poetry. There are people that have made movies on this subject,” said Abel.

For Abel, it’s a chance to be a part of history. He helped organize a rededication of this monument. Originally built in 1964, it’s a tribute to Hugh Glass.

“When people come through there, they can read it and whatnot,” said Abel. “We learn from history so that we don’t make the same mistakes or that we can improve on the decisions that we do make. And so the courage, the stamina that people had back in those days, we need to understand those things and be good and give them a bit of gratitude to be able to learn from them.”

The lessons that have come to life this week at the newly re-dedicated monument.

Earlier this summer, a group of students came to visit the original monument and fulfill the challenges of Nebraska author and poet John Neihardt, who in 1923, upon the 100th anniversary of the Hugh Glass attack, challenged the future generation of 2023 to revisit the original Hugh Glass monument.

A new display at the Grand River Museum in Lemmon details the story behind that monument.

Built in 1923, it was originally placed on private ranch land. The government later acquired that land to build the Shadehill Reservoir. The monument is now displayed at a campground maintained by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks.

Neihardt was a part of erecting that original monument. He wrote a poem about Hugh Glass and led a group of students and professors from what is now Wayne State College in Nebraska to South Dakota in 1923. They visited the site where Glass was attacked in 1823.

The author wrote that he left a time capsule and an original manuscript in the “bosom of the monument” and challenged members of the Neihardt club to return to the site in 2023.

Dr. Joseph Weixelman brought a group of students to the site earlier this summer. They didn’t find the time capsule, but they did complete the rest of Neihardt’s challenge.

“We had a whole dedication ceremony, reading his poems, starting fire with flint and steel, giving the mountain man yell at sunset. And we did all that. We repeated that ceremony. Add a little bit to it. We retook their 1923 photograph in 2023, not with Model T’s but with small vans. That’s the world of 2023 and we challenge the next generation and 2123 to retake the photo,” he said.

Weixelman thinks the 1923 time capsule is probably inside the monument. The only way to retrieve it would be to cut into the monument. Neihardt’s family is hoping to get permission to do that.

Meantime, Weixelman and his students created a new time capsule to be opened in 2123. That’s also on display at the museum in Lemmon.

The Hugh Glass Rendezvous continues through Sunday.

