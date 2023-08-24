Hartnett Hall renovation approaching the finish line

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State’s Hartnett Hall renovation is nearing completion.

Across the street from the MSU Dome, the $25 million project that started in May of 2022 is scheduled to end in early December.

With some pieces finishing earlier than expected, the building is set to open for the 2024 spring semester.

There’s plenty to be excited about according to a MSU Faculty member.

“I just think that it’s going to be a really nice space, you know, for people to come back to and get into that’ll function a lot better for the classes that are typically in there. Yeah, I’m just excited to see it. And it’s neat to see the outside getting done now, too.” said Laurie Geller, vice president of Student Affairs at Minot State.

Despite renovations nearing completion, staff, students and visitors must remember to stay away from the construction.

