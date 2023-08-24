Even state champions have first-day nerves, Velva starts school Wednesday

By Zach Keenan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) – Even state championship football players still have to get good grades.

Velva Public Schools celebrated the district’s first day of school Wednesday.

“I’d rather go goose hunting in the mornings, but I’m ready for it,” said junior linebacker/running back Hank Bodine, with a smile.

The Aggies already have one game under their belt, a 48-8 win over Hazen.

“Usually it seems like when we have school, practice is almost a little bit better. You’re not sitting around all day and getting tight. When you don’t have school that day, you can watch film, but it makes a difference. It’ll be better when school starts, I think,” said Hank.

There may be more than one “school” of thought.

“In football, you’re probably more energetic without school, but you just got to come out every day after school and practice no matter what. You got to bring it,” said Reggie Bruner, a junior wide receiver for the Aggies.

Garrison and Drake-Anamoose school districts started school last week.

The Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose Aggies continue their state title defense this Friday against Beulah, in Velva.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Burgum announces "I'm in" for Wednesday night's Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee
UPDATE: Burgum announces “I’m in” for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Debate after injury
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
Crash south of Minot Tuesday
59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

Latest News

North Dakota GOP watch party for Burgum at debate
ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance
Velva football
Even state champions have first-day nerves, Velva starts school Wednesday
The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, can be communicated using probabilities to...
How tornado warnings could change and include more details thanks to research | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 7
First News at Four
Morse Code of Weather: How tornado warnings could change and include more details thanks to research