Even state champions have first-day nerves, Velva starts school Wednesday

VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) – Even state championship football players still have to get good grades.

Velva Public Schools celebrated the district’s first day of school Wednesday.

“I’d rather go goose hunting in the mornings, but I’m ready for it,” said junior linebacker/running back Hank Bodine, with a smile.

The Aggies already have one game under their belt, a 48-8 win over Hazen.

“Usually it seems like when we have school, practice is almost a little bit better. You’re not sitting around all day and getting tight. When you don’t have school that day, you can watch film, but it makes a difference. It’ll be better when school starts, I think,” said Hank.

There may be more than one “school” of thought.

“In football, you’re probably more energetic without school, but you just got to come out every day after school and practice no matter what. You got to bring it,” said Reggie Bruner, a junior wide receiver for the Aggies.

Garrison and Drake-Anamoose school districts started school last week.

The Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose Aggies continue their state title defense this Friday against Beulah, in Velva.

