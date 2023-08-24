The dramatic effects of water quality on livestock

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWBELLS, N.D (KMOT) - Cleaner water means healthier livestock. But how does grazing cattle’s drinking water affect their health?

Lindsey Wald, owner of the Meat Company, said people are commonly concerned about beef quality.

“We get a lot of questions about ‘is it locally sourced? Is it grass-fed?’” said Wald.

Dan Folske, NDSU Extension Agent in Burke County said when cattle look for hydration, they drink from creeks, wetlands and freshwater. If they drink from water with high mineral concentrates, like sulfates, metals, salts and nitrates, it can sabotage the cow’s growth.

“High sulfates or high salts in the water can both reduce water consumption and, at certain levels, can cause diarrhea. Some levels, it will cause death,” said Folske.

He said unhealthy mineral levels can come from spring runoff, and as it evaporates during summer, it leaves remnants of high mineral concentrates.

During the drought of 2020, he said NDSU increased water testing because heavy rainfall helps decrease the concentration.

“In areas of the state that had no summer rain events, the TDS levels skyrocketed into very, very serious levels,” said Folske.

Folske said there are government programs that help install pipelines for shallow, fresh water because wildlife also benefits. He said he tests livestock drinking water using an electronic meter.

So even though it may not be top of mind to wonder about the quality of your beef’s drinking water, it still can have a major effect on the health and later, quality of your meat.

“I’ve never gotten any questions about where the water source is coming from,” said Wald.

If mineral levels are extremely high levels, NDSU sends a water sample to the lab for confirmation.

