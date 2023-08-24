Burgum debated amid ruptured Achilles, seen by Milwaukee Bucks doctor before event

Gov. Burgum in the spin zone
Gov. Burgum in the spin zone(KMOT)
By Molly Martinez and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KFYR/KMOT/GRAY DC) - After Gov. Doug Burgum’s injury Tuesday night, Your News Leader learned he was able to get some help from a doctor who treats professional athletes.

The governor revealed in the spin zone Wednesday night that he was able to get checked out by an orthopedic surgeon who treats the Milwaukee Bucks, who play at the Fiserv Forum.

“I got a chance to, through some supportive friends, to see the Milwaukee Bucks’ Orthopedic Surgeon today and he had some bad news. He said you don’t have a tear and I think you’ve ruptured your entire Achilles. So, I just got done doing a debate standing on one leg basically behind that podium. But I know we know in North Dakota, there’s a thing which is, you know, cowboy off. You just got to get up and do it,” said Burgum.

Before the debate, the governor’s camp indicated he was headed back on the campaign trail Thursday. How his injury impacts that is unclear.

If Burgum wishes to qualify for the next debate, it’s Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Burgum announces "I'm in" for Wednesday night's Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee
UPDATE: Burgum announces “I’m in” for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Debate after injury
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
Crash south of Minot Tuesday
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

Latest News

First News at Noon
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance
First News at Ten
ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance - Live on First News at Ten
First News at Noon
Burgum suffers injury ahead of Republican Presidential Debate