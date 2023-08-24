Bismarck Public Schools is back in session

Bismarck Public Schools is back in session(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in the state’s biggest school district went back to class today. Enrollment at Bismarck Public Schools is growing and this year, BPS expects over 13,700 students.

Silver Ranch Elementary School is one of the newest schools.

Last year, part of the school was still under construction on opening day, but now it is fully finished.

Many of the kids are excited to be back, like Carsten Schmidt.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I’m ready to go into middle school, and I think I’m going to have a pretty good year,” said Carsten Schmidt, a fifth grader.

BPS has 500 classrooms spread across 18 elementary schools this year.

