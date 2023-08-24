Bismarck Public Schools bus driver shortage

Bismarck Public Schools bus
Bismarck Public Schools bus(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School students who ride the bus might see some changes to their commute.

There are not enough bus drivers to keep all routes going. Bismarck Public Schools administration says the bus driver shortage will cause changes to some bus routes, and pick-up and drop-off times. Bismarck Public School is working with Harlow’s to make sure the buses are reliable.

Harlow’s and BPS Transportation both have openings for positions.

Nationwide schools are struggling to find bus drivers.

