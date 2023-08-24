Bismarck PD gives extra time patrolling parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of people’s favorite things to do in the summer is go to the park. But what does it take to make sure those outdoor spaces are safe for everyone?

Traffic Officer Jessica Helgeson travels River Road almost every shift. That’s 22 shifts in all this summer.

“To me this is the most important thing in the summer,” said Helgeson.

Officer Helgeson is part of the Bismarck Police Department’s park patrol team, and she takes this job seriously.

“Especially down on River Road. These parks are frequented all the time, so it is important to keep them safe for the people enjoying them lawfully,” said Helgeson.

BPD says Keelboat and Steamboat parks are the areas of most concern.

“Lately Keelboat has been getting a lot of attention. It’s not necessarily just juveniles; it’s your younger adults, too, that are going there. You’re getting a lot of alcohol drinking or drug use down there,” said Helgeson.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has asked the department to increase patrols in the parks. Officers sometimes use bikes to ride on the trails that are harder to reach by car.

“They are seeking us out, they want us in there. We work really well with them to do this together. And if they have an issue at a certain park we will make sure we tell our certain officers to address that,” said Sgt. Dustin Miller.

To help with that, Bismarck Parks bought their first electric bike, but probably not the last.

“We’re trying to look on how to expand this and we think this is the next kind of step to be natural to take to expand park patrol. They were on board right away to help us out with that,” said Sgt. Miller.

Bismarck Parks gives BPD $18,000 a year for bike patrol. $2,000 of that goes to bike maintenance, and the rest is for officer salaries.

The department is looking to buy more electric bikes to replace some of the traditional ones in the bike patrol fleet.

