Bishop Ryan Lions start football schedule against top teams

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Friday marks the first week of high school football for the big schools, and the second week for all the other classes.

Once again, the Bishop Ryan Lions are expected to be one of the top teams in Region 3.

Last year the Lions made the playoffs despite it being the school’s first losing season since 2010.

Just when they thought the losses were behind them, a tough Langdon team surprised them on the road week one and Ryan lost, 40-14.

“We’re going to learn a lot as far as physicality, up to attitude and mindset that it takes to be a successful team. Tough things happen, but it’s not really about what happens, it’s about how you recover from that. We’re putting what happened last week in the past and focusing on what we can do in the future, because that’s all that really matters,” said Jett Lundeen, a junior.

Sometimes when a football team loses in a blowout fashion, the coaches say they’re going to “burn the tape.” That means they won’t look at the film from the game.

However, it sounds like the Lions still believe they can learn lessons from last week’s loss.

“The people that yell at other people, we tell them not to yell. It’s going to be OK, we’re going to get through it. Don’t get down on each other. Work better as a team,” said Coy Okeson, a senior.

“You can’t let it happen again. If you do the same thing over and over again, it’s the definition of insanity, expecting different results. We’re going to change it up a little bit and change up the mentality, hopefully it turns out better this time,” said Jett.

Ryan front-loaded its schedule this season with powerhouse teams.

Two of their toughest games of the year are the first two: Langdon last week, and Dickinson Trinity this Friday, in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.