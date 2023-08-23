Williston ATV legislation: City to form committee to decide further action

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Heated discussion in Williston over a pair of proposed ATV ordinances has led the city commission to form a committee on these issues.

Earlier this month, City Attorney Jordon Evert presented two amendments that would prohibit off-road vehicles from travelling through a lot or parcel of property for recreational purposes as well as apply a civil penalty.

Evert said the city has seen an increased number of complaints and calls associated with off-road vehicles travelling in multiple areas including Harvest Hills, the Municipal Golf Course and the Bar Nothing Subdivision east of Williston near county-road 9.

Evert said the Williston Police Department has logged 67 off-road related calls this year. They had 88 total in 2022.

The City Planning and Zoning Committee held a public hearing on Monday, with them recommending tabling the proposals and forming a committee. City Commissioners approved the recommendation Tuesday.

“We feel the best avenue is to get the proper input from all the citizens, as well as staff input, we needed to make a good decision,” said Brad Bekkedahl, acting city chair.

The committee will feature several department heads, a representative of planning and zoning and members of the public both for and against the proposals.

City Administrator Shawn Wenko will be forming the committee in the weeks to come.

