WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County sheriff’s office is asking for any video of a vehicle pursuit or shooting from last Thursday night (Aug. 17) or Friday morning (Aug. 18) from the 2000 block of East Dakota Parkway.

If you have any footage or information, contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-713-3546.

