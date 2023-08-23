Velva residents react to Dot’s Pretzels plant closing

VELVA, N.D (KMOT) - The Hershey Company announced the impending closure of one of its manufacturing plants in Velva.

Some people in Velva say that Dot’s Pretzels put the town on the map.

Juliana Thex, grocery store worker for Velva Fresh Foods, said quite a few people like chewing on the hometown pretzels.

“We’re always restocking it,” said Thex.

Twenty-eight employees will be out of work, but Hershey’s offered to relocate them to another plant or a severance package.

Mike Schreiner, the mayor of Velva, said it’ll be a blow to the community.

“The contract, if I remember correctly, was when Hershey’s purchased it, they said they wouldn’t do anything for three years. Now, we’re at the three-year mark,” said Schreiner.

He said he wishes Hershey’s would’ve reached out to the city. He says he would’ve liked to negotiate building a newer facility to keep Dot’s in this town.

Kerry Wyche, deputy auditor for Velva, says she remembers when the original owner gave out pretzel samples.

“We just watched it grow and grow and grow, and now it’s Dot’s,” said Wyche.

She said she’s proud of how successful Dots is now.

Mayor Schreiner said the shutdown could impact the surrounding businesses.

“If you’ve ever been to Hershey, Pennsylvania, it’s about to roots of a company, and I really wish that Hershey’s would consider that in this endeavor with the roots of Velva,” said Mayor Schreiner.

Of the 28 employees at the plant, he said he’s not sure how many live in town.

A spokesperson with The Hersey Company said the plant will officially close on October 27.

