River front project gains traction

Keelboat Park riverfront
Keelboat Park riverfront(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission has donated the equivalent of $2 million to the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation for a revitalization project of Keelboat Park.

The proposed project would bring a public beach, splash pad, band shell, playground and dining area to the park.

However, if the project does not receive the necessary funding the land then goes back to the city. The foundation must generate $4 million in grants and donations within five years and the property can not be sold or leased except for the uses identified in the project’s plan.

The foundation says it is looking at state and federal grants to get funding.

“If we aren’t successful with some of these initial grant applications there will be additional grant opportunities in the future,” said Jake Axtman with AGL Landscape Architects.

The Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board of directors recently approved a half-million dollar donation for the project. The foundation says it is looking at state and federal grants to get funding.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
Dot's Pretzels in Velva, ND
Velva residents react to Dot’s Pretzels plant closing
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
MISSING: Paige Mulner
UPDATE: Missing woman in Williams County has been found

Latest News

Burgum suffered high-grade Achilles tear, according to source; debate status unclear
Bismarck County Commissioner Becky Matthews told the board that she is taking a step back.
Burleigh county commission chair steps down from leadership role
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 8/23/2023
Derek Lafromboise
Man accused of terrorizing man with knife