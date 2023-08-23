River front project gains traction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission has donated the equivalent of $2 million to the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation for a revitalization project of Keelboat Park.

The proposed project would bring a public beach, splash pad, band shell, playground and dining area to the park.

However, if the project does not receive the necessary funding the land then goes back to the city. The foundation must generate $4 million in grants and donations within five years and the property can not be sold or leased except for the uses identified in the project’s plan.

The foundation says it is looking at state and federal grants to get funding.

“If we aren’t successful with some of these initial grant applications there will be additional grant opportunities in the future,” said Jake Axtman with AGL Landscape Architects.

The Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board of directors recently approved a half-million dollar donation for the project. The foundation says it is looking at state and federal grants to get funding.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.