North Dakotans weigh in on what they are watching for in Wednesday’s debate

MILWAUKEE, WIS. (KFYR/KMOT) - Throughout our coverage leading up to this primary debate in Milwaukee, we’ve spoken with analysts, pundits, and even Governor Doug Burgum himself. We wanted to know what you the North Dakota citizen are looking for leading into this debate. Here’s what some of you had to say.

“Nikki Haley is going to be a good candidate to listen to. Tim Scott is a great candidate to listen to. So my hope for Governor Burgum is that he has a strong showing at the debate. He continues to grow in momentum. It’s kind of like rooting for the home team,” said Miranda Schuler of Minot.

“As far as you know looking at stuff for tax purposes looking at you know, billing and, and what money is going to what money is being allocated to go where, and being sure that it goes to those, those areas that they say that just go into,” said Zachary Kephert of Bismarck.

“Authenticity, I think is the big thing, the way the country is going right now. I think that we have to be positive. And I hope that they’re very positive about things.” said Marilyn Bender of Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.