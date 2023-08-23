Milwaukee news radio talks with Your News Leader ahead of debate

MILWAUKEE, WIS. (KFYR/KMOT) - For many of the presidential hopefuls competing in Wednesday’s Republican debate, it’s a pivotal moment for them to make a first impression on voters.

Wednesday night, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will join several other presidential hopefuls on the stage inside the Fiserv Forum for the first Republican presidential primary debate. Now for the governor, this will be his first chance to make his case before a national audience.

We spoke with John Mercure with W TMJ radio in Milwaukee, on what Governor Burgum and other lesser-known candidates in the race need to do to make themselves well-known before a national audience. “It’s critical for them to be aggressive. It’s critical for them to come out and I hate one-liners. I hate Gotcha politics, but they need to do something memorable. They need to do something to distinguish themselves from the other candidates. I mean, they’re all chasing the dog from behind. If you want to pass the dog and be on the other side of the dog, you gotta bark a little bit. So they need to come out and make some noise, make a difference, distinguish themselves, there’s going to be 789 people on the stage. That’s a lot. So how do you break through how do you strongly make your point and be interesting at the same time?” said John Mercure.

