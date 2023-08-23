Mental health is a top priority at Minot State University

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - School is back in session at Minot State University and for students, it can get stressful quickly.

There is an empowering mental health program designed to help students reach their full wellness potential at MSU called The Stepped Care model.

Your News Leader spoke with a student advocating for the program as well as Student Health Clinic leadership about what this program has to offer.

For students like Wardah Husain, being away from home can be difficult.

She said she talks to her mom for hours at a time on some days.

She said that at the end of the day, her mental health is at the top of her priorities list and that the Stepped Care model meets students where they’re at.

“I think the new Stepped Care model is great because it offers you the kind of help that you need and it’s great for the administration too because it allocates resources more appropriately,” said Husain.

Debra Haman, director of the Student Health Clinic & Counseling, said that other universities around the country have implemented the Stepped Care model with a lot of success.

She also said they are adding a new case manager to the team, and she will be a liaison between the community and students in need.

“We’ll also be working with students to fit their needs. So, if students walk in in their moment of need, the case worker will be working with them to utilize the Stepped Care model as well as the TAO (Therapy Assist Online) and any other service that they may need,” said Haman.

Troy Roness, a clinical mental health counselor on campus, said the mental health services environment is rapidly changing and that he believes they have a duty to keep pace with those changes and even a step ahead.

“Stepped Care at Minot State University is a holistic approach that addresses prevention through intervention,” said Roness.

Roness also said this helps students get the support they need, not more, not less.

Amanda Duchsherer, digital communication specialist for Minot State University, said that a first-year review of Stepped Care results at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, showed a 56% decrease in wait time for new students from their initial request to their first appointment and a 61% decrease in crisis appointments overall.

The Minot State University app is being developed and created with Therapy Assist Online.

It will be rolled out mid-semester and will be available to all students whenever they need it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.