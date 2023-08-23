Man accused of terrorizing man with knife

Derek Lafromboise
Derek Lafromboise(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he assaulted a man and threatened him with a butcher knife.

Authorities say 30-year Derek Lafromboise entered the backyard of a residence and the homeowner confronted him later on the street.

Officers say Lafromboise struck the homeowner several times, which broke his glasses and left a cut on his face. The victim says Lafromboise threatened to kill him.

Investigators say they saw Lafromboise pull a large butcher knife out of his backpack and discard it on the street.

Lafromboise is charged with terrorizing and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
Dot's Pretzels in Velva, ND
Velva residents react to Dot’s Pretzels plant closing
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
MISSING: Paige Mulner
UPDATE: Missing woman in Williams County has been found

Latest News

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
UPDATE: Burgum suffered high-grade Achilles tear, according to source; debate status unclear
Joe updates us live from the scene of tonight's Republican primary debate, including the latest...
Joe Skurzewski live from Milwaukee
Orphaned well
Senator Cramer surveys well reclamations
Proposed ATV ordinances
Williston ATV legislation: City to form committee to decide further action