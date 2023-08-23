Man accused of terrorizing man with knife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he assaulted a man and threatened him with a butcher knife.

Authorities say 30-year Derek Lafromboise entered the backyard of a residence and the homeowner confronted him later on the street.

Officers say Lafromboise struck the homeowner several times, which broke his glasses and left a cut on his face. The victim says Lafromboise threatened to kill him.

Investigators say they saw Lafromboise pull a large butcher knife out of his backpack and discard it on the street.

Lafromboise is charged with terrorizing and aggravated assault.

