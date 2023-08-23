Man accused of terrorizing man with knife
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he assaulted a man and threatened him with a butcher knife.
Authorities say 30-year Derek Lafromboise entered the backyard of a residence and the homeowner confronted him later on the street.
Officers say Lafromboise struck the homeowner several times, which broke his glasses and left a cut on his face. The victim says Lafromboise threatened to kill him.
Investigators say they saw Lafromboise pull a large butcher knife out of his backpack and discard it on the street.
Lafromboise is charged with terrorizing and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.