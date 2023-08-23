Legacy Sabers Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a milestone, but you’ll have to forgive the Legacy football team if it’s not something it celebrated. The Sabers earned a home playoff game for the first time last fall. Now they’re looking to take the next step.

Legacy has spent fall camp trying to build on what they’re happy with and improve on what they need to work on.

“The kids that we have, because they’re competitive and they’re high effort guys, inexperience is the thing we got to remedy real quick,” said Chris Clements, Legacy football head coach.

The Sabers need to replace 28 seniors. The offensive line was one of the groups hit hardest by graduation.

“We don’t have any returning guys there. We have some guys very capable but it’s going to be a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Who can play and contribute there?” said Clements.

“Our o-line, we have some big guys up front, like Kodee Peterson and Braxton Hager, are going to lead the way for us with their voices, their aggressiveness, where they step up and teach the going kids their footwork and the plays and make sure the team is all one together,” said Alex Vyska, Legacy senior.

Quarterbacking the offense behind that line is Isaac Mitchell.

“Ike’s very athletic and he’s got a strong arm. And the other thing I like about him is he’s ultra-competitive, so we just have to concentrate on the things he does well and make those things an emphasis for our team. And I think we’ll be productive there,” said Clements.

Mitchell has a solid receiving corp to work with, Lucas Kupfer, Jet Hoffman, Alex Vyska and Kayde Murphy, just to name a few. Kupfer should be one of the more dynamic ball-catchers in the state.

“I’d say he’s a very big part of the offense, opening the long ball for us and making him go up and get the ball for us and creating those big plays for us is going to help create an explosive offense,” said Hoffman, Legacy senior.

On the ground, look for Legacy’s Hayden Emter and Jared Frank to get the bulk of the carries.

“We got two seniors I think aren’t the biggest guys in the world, but they’re scat-type guys and have some quickness,” said Clements.

It was Davies who ended the Sabers season a year ago in Bismarck.

“Yes it was a bittersweet playoff berth these guys were all here and they know what to expect moving forward and what they need to do to take it to the next level,” said Clements.

Legacy opens against 2nd-ranked West Fargo Sheyenne at the Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck on Friday.

