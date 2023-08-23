Lakewood Elementary’s first first day of school

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan public schools started back up today. For Lakewood Elementary, it’s not just the students’ first day, though. Today is Lakewood Elementary School’s first first day of school.

Staff welcomed their kindergarten through fifth-grade students into a newly constructed building.

Principal Pat Beckman says it’s his first time being the principal at a new school building on its very first day as well.

“There’s certainly challenges that go along with that, but ultimately it’s just exciting to have a new building and to, like I said before, welcome kids into the classrooms and get staff in the building,” Beckman said.

Bismarck Public Schools are back in session starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
Dot's Pretzels in Velva, ND
Velva residents react to Dot’s Pretzels plant closing
Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled

Latest News

Security in schools for 2023 school year
Security in schools for 2023 school year
First News at Five
Lakewood Elementary’s first first day of school
First News at Five
Senator Cramer surveys well reclamations
First News at Five
The end of AM radio?