Lakewood Elementary’s first first day of school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan public schools started back up today. For Lakewood Elementary, it’s not just the students’ first day, though. Today is Lakewood Elementary School’s first first day of school.

Staff welcomed their kindergarten through fifth-grade students into a newly constructed building.

Principal Pat Beckman says it’s his first time being the principal at a new school building on its very first day as well.

“There’s certainly challenges that go along with that, but ultimately it’s just exciting to have a new building and to, like I said before, welcome kids into the classrooms and get staff in the building,” Beckman said.

Bismarck Public Schools are back in session starting tomorrow.

