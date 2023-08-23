Gov. Burgum injures leg ahead of Wednesday’s debate; status unclear

Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum(KMOT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KFYR/KMOT) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, injured a leg playing basketball ahead of Wednesday’s debate, a manager for his campaign confirmed.

Burgum’s campaign manager Lance Trover confirmed with Your News Leader that Burgum injured his leg, and it’s unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate. Trover indicated they will know more later in the day.

