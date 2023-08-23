Glenburn Fire Department joins Minot Air Force Base in joint fire training

MAFB joint fire training
MAFB joint fire training(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Air Force Base and Glenburn Fire Department had a fire training Monday evening to put their team skills to the test.

Glenburn Fire Department is one of 23 fire departments that the base has partnered with throughout the region in case of any scenario involving a crash or a similar incident.

Minot Air Force Base Fire Department Superintendent Master Sergeant Timothy Butler said no one fire department can do everything.

“How we operate is out here now in a controlled environment, not when lives are on the line-type thing,” said Butler.

He says they use the fire training facilities seven months out of the year to work with other local departments.

