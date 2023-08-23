First day of school for the Minot High Magicians

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s that time of year again, high schoolers are back to make their mark on a new year.

The first day of school was hot, according to administration staff, teachers and students.

The high school’s air conditioning wasn’t working, and everyone was feeling the heat.

Lisa Wolf, business teacher and work-based learning coordinator at Magic City campus said high school age is the most fun to teach.

She said they come ready to learn and they ask a lot of questions while keeping an open mind.

Students like Hannah Silva said the first day was laid-back and it’s been nice to slowly ease back into things.

“It’s kind of been long but just getting to meet all my new teachers, cause I have none of the teachers I had last year and the previous years,” said Silva.

Ms. Wolf said she came over to the high school from Central Campus this year and she has around 130 kids.

She said it is awesome to know nearly all of them and see them again, not having seen them since middle school.

She also mentioned that in her opinion, they are the best human beings ever.

“They are the best; they are our future. When I look at these kids, I am not afraid of what our future has to hold for us at all,” said Wolf.

Ms. Wolf also said she has a lot of seniors doing work-based learning this year and she is excited to see where this year takes them.

