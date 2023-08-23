The end of AM radio?

AM radio icon in a car
AM radio icon in a car(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - AM radio may become a thing of the past in some new vehicles if car manufacturers get their way. However, this could have an impact on emergency services.

At the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Homeland Security Director Darin Hanson is busy preparing for future emergencies, using AM radio.

“To put out alerts like our emergency alert system or are on the emergency alert system. It is a critical part of what we do too, it fills a nice gap between what we can put out online and through cell phones,” said Hanson.

Hanson says a lot of rural and elderly people rely on AM for important emergency and weather information.

Some car manufacturers recently announced plans to do away with AM or have already pulled the plug.

Senator John Hoeven says he believes keeping AM is a commonsense safety issue.

“Those messages go out when we have a disaster or when there is a warning of some kind on AM radio. Somebody might not know about a disaster or some other risk if they don’t have that AM radio available,” said Sen. Hoeven.

Hanson says if AM radio were to completely shut off, it would affect how his department gets important information out to listeners.

“If we get into a situation where there is a large disaster such as a cyber incident or an incident where even a lot of people start using that cellular network, that’s probably the only way we are going to be able to get that alert out,” said Hanson.

After hearing about what car manufacturers were planning, members of Congress decided to bring up a bipartisan bill that would require all new motor vehicles to make AM radio standard.

“I think we are going to get it through, we are adding a lot of sponsors in the Senate. I think we can get it done before years end, and I think they are up to about 140 sponsors in the House,” said Hoeven.

Hanson says he believes AM radio still has a place in the modern world even though there is emerging technology because some people can’t afford the latest gadgets. He says it’s a matter of equity.

“We can’t allow them to be without the services that they rely on to be warned when a terrible disaster is coming or when they need to be alerted,” said Hanson.

Until something major is decided on this front, Hanson and his team will continue to be ready to send out that next alert over the airwaves to AM radio listeners.

The Emergency Services Department says their system has been helpful in getting out amber and silver alerts.

