Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Week one victories by Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont means the top-ranked football teams in Class-A and 9-Man hold onto their spots in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll.
In Class-A, Kindred beat Central Cass 21-0 to change the top five.
In 9-Man, Sargent County’s 59-28 victory over LaMoure-L-M is the game that shook up the top five in that division.
Class-A Football Poll
- Velva-D-A-G (14) — 1-0 Record — 78 pts. — Last week: 1st
- Kindred (2) — 1-0 Record — 63 pts. — Last week: 3rd
- Dickinson Trinity — 1-0 Record — 37 pts. — Last week: 4th
- Langdon Area-E-M — 1-0 Record — 23 pts. — Last week: 5th
- Central Cass — 0-1 Record — 15 pts. — Last week: 2nd
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (1-0), Bowman County (1-0), Beulah (1-0), Bottineau (1-0), Oakes (1-0), Harvey-Wells County (1-0)
9-Man Football Poll
- New Salem-Almont (11) — 1-0 Record — 72 pts. — Last week: 1st
- North Prairie (4) — 1-0 Record — 61 pts. — Last week: 3rd
- Sargent County — 1-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last week: 5th
- Westhope-N-G — 1-0 Record — 17 pts. — Last week: 4th
- South Border — 1-0 Record — 14 pts. — Last week: NR
Others receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (1-0), LaMoure-L-M (0-1), Wyndmere-Liderwood (1) 1-0), Grant County-Flasher (1-0), Nelson County (1-0)
