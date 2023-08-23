Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Week one victories by Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont means the top-ranked football teams in Class-A and 9-Man hold onto their spots in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll.

In Class-A, Kindred beat Central Cass 21-0 to change the top five.

In 9-Man, Sargent County’s 59-28 victory over LaMoure-L-M is the game that shook up the top five in that division.

Class-A Football Poll

Velva-D-A-G (14) — 1-0 Record — 78 pts. — Last week: 1st Kindred (2) — 1-0 Record — 63 pts. — Last week: 3rd Dickinson Trinity — 1-0 Record — 37 pts. — Last week: 4th Langdon Area-E-M — 1-0 Record — 23 pts. — Last week: 5th Central Cass — 0-1 Record — 15 pts. — Last week: 2nd

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (1-0), Bowman County (1-0), Beulah (1-0), Bottineau (1-0), Oakes (1-0), Harvey-Wells County (1-0)

9-Man Football Poll

New Salem-Almont (11) — 1-0 Record — 72 pts. — Last week: 1st North Prairie (4) — 1-0 Record — 61 pts. — Last week: 3rd Sargent County — 1-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last week: 5th Westhope-N-G — 1-0 Record — 17 pts. — Last week: 4th South Border — 1-0 Record — 14 pts. — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (1-0), LaMoure-L-M (0-1), Wyndmere-Liderwood (1) 1-0), Grant County-Flasher (1-0), Nelson County (1-0)

