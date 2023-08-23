Burleigh county commission chair steps down from leadership role

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The chair of the Burleigh County Commission stepped down from her leadership role.

At the end of Monday night’s meeting, Commissioner Becky Matthews told the board that she is taking a step back.

Matthews cited health reasons for leaving her position as chair. She says she still intends to remain on the commission. A new chair and vice chair will be elected at the next meeting on September 6.

“This will be my last meeting being chair. I’m having some health changes. I will still be staying on the commission, but the role of chair is a little more than I can do right now,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews.

Matthews was elected to the board in November 2020 for a four-year term, she has been in the leadership position since December of last year.

