Brick dedicated to Officer Jake Wallin at Garden of Healing

Brick dedicated to fallen Officer Jake Wallin at the Garden of Healing in south Fargo.
Brick dedicated to fallen Officer Jake Wallin at the Garden of Healing in south Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A special ceremony was held at the Garden of Healing in south Fargo on Tuesday night. Organizers and supporters held an annual brick placement ceremony, including one for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

The brick placement ceremony will be held once per year moving forward. All bricks purchased through April 2023 were placed August 22. All bricks purchased May 1, 2023 through April 2024 will be placed in August 2024.

Dozens of people gathered at the Garden of Healing for the ceremony on Tuesday, including several law enforcement officers in uniform. An American flag was also placed next to Officer Wallin’s brick.

The Garden of Healing, located in Urban Plains Park at 5050 30th Ave South in Fargo, is simply a place for people to come together to experience peace and healing. Community members will come across flowers, bird fountains, trees, water, eternal flames, benches, medicine wheel, labyrinth, lights, music, and statues when visiting the garden.

Anyone is welcome to purchase a brick and put any type of engraving on it to either honor someone or life itself. The cost for a brick is $150. Learn more or donate to the Garden of Healing on their website or Facebook page.

