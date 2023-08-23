More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth

Hidden camera(WAVE)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have released more information about a man accused of putting a hidden camera in a Planet Fitness tanning booth.

Officers say 26 video files were found on the recording device’s SD card, and, as of right now, five contained footage of four different women.

It was concealed using popsicle sticks and black tape to make it look like a key fob.

Police say there are multiple videos where 45-year-old Layton Kessler is seen in footage setting up the device. Authorities say Kessler admitted to setting up the camera in the tanning booth through text messages to his manager.

During a search warrant on Kessler’s residence, detectives seized more electronics. They will forensically examine them.

Tuesday evening, officers arrested Kessler on four counts of surreptitious intrusion.

Investigators are keeping a log of possible victims who have contacted the department.

Layton Kessler
Layton Kessler(KFYR-TV)

