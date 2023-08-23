UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/KMOT) UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Aynslee Thunder Hawk has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities have issued an Amber alert for a two-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from southwest Mandan.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have been abducted around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Aynslee is 2′4″, 54 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Aynslee may be with 38-year-old Andrew Thunder Hawk who may be driving a 2011 Navy Blue Ford Edge license plate number North Dakota 8 3 2 E B L.

Investigators said Andrew is 6′2″, 235 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Additional information:

Aynslee is wearing a grey shirt with script: be good be happy, black leggings, and paw patrol shoes.

Front plate is on the dash board of the vehicle.

Andrew has a ribbon tattoo on left arm with names, brand on right arm.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

The above AMBER Alert information is available to the public by calling 5 1 1 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

