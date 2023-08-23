59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash 15 miles south of Minot Tuesday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The NDHP release said that Highway Patrol, Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Trinity First Response and the Minot Rural Fire Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 23.

According to Highway Patrol, a car crossing Highway 83 from west to east was struck by a pickup traveling south on Highway 83 at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car, a 59-year-old woman from Minot, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the car, a 24-year-old woman from Omaha, Nebraska, was transported to Trinity in Minot with serious injuries, NDHP said.

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man from Mandan, did not sustain injuries, but charges are under investigation, according to the release.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

