59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

Crash south of Minot Tuesday
Crash south of Minot Tuesday(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash 15 miles south of Minot Tuesday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The NDHP release said that Highway Patrol, Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Trinity First Response and the Minot Rural Fire Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 23.

According to Highway Patrol, a car crossing Highway 83 from west to east was struck by a pickup traveling south on Highway 83 at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car, a 59-year-old woman from Minot, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the car, a 24-year-old woman from Omaha, Nebraska, was transported to Trinity in Minot with serious injuries, NDHP said.

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man from Mandan, did not sustain injuries, but charges are under investigation, according to the release.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness
Lamoureaux resigns at Legacy
Lamoureux resigns at Legacy
Update: Name released of 34-year-old pedestrian killed in Williston
Doyle has been sentenced to life with parole
Woman sentenced to life with parole for death of nephew

Latest News

Connor Halsa and Jim Denney meeting
Hooked a wallet, not a walleye: a young man’s surprise catch
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/22/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/22/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 8/22/23