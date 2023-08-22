“Welcome to the Central Campus:” A look at Williston Middle School’s new format

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School is back in session for the Williston Basin School District.

Due to growing class sizes, what was formerly the Williston Middle School had to expand to the two nearby facilities to become one big area. This area is now known as the Williston Middle School Central Campus.

More than 1,600 students from fifth through eighth grade were welcomed Tuesday morning to the central campus, ready for a new year.

“Classes have been really good. The teachers have been really nice,” said Ellee Angle, an eighth-grade student.

Three schools in central Williston are now being combined into one large facility. What used to be Williston Middle School is now the Coyote Center, Bakken Elementary is the Bakken-Ridge Center, and the ASB Innovation Academy is the ASB Innovation Center.

“We’re excited for the challenges. We’re excited for the opportunity and we look at it as an opportunity to build. So we’re very excited about that,” said Heath Glenn, lead principal.

Because of these changes, you’ll see a lot more students frequently crossing the street between the Innovation Center and the Coyote Center. That’s because of certain electives.

“I have to go to weights, then I have language arts here, then I have to go to health, and then I have to come back here for WIN period,” said Alex Austreim, an eighth grader whose core classes are at the Innovation Center.

Heath Glenn, the lead principal for the Central Campus, said they will be supervising the students and working with the city to improve student safety while crossing.

Another big change impacts the music department. The Middle School and Innovation Academy had separate bands prior to this year. Now they will be combined.

