Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A big announcement from the FARGODOME: Voters in the City of Fargo will be deciding on whether a major renovation and expansion project on the 31-year-old building moves forward. It will come with a tax increase, but the city and FARGODOME Authority both say it will hopefully come with big benefits to the local and state economy.

Home to NDSU Bison football, superstar concerts, and regional sporting events, the FARGODOME has become a staple of north Fargo, hosting about 3,000 events and 14 million guests over the last 30 years. But General Manager Rob Sobolik says the decades-old building is in need of an upgrade.

Some highlights of the proposal include more restrooms, additional options for accessible seating, more meeting rooms and elevators, and increased space on the concourse. Sobolik says they are increasing the number of women’s restroom stalls from 134 to 262 and the number of men’s restroom stalls from 133 to 190. Accessible seating and companion seats will increase from the current 43 to a proposed 112. Accessible seating will also be distributed throughout all seating areas.

The FARGODOME Authority says the concourse expansion will allow more food and beverage options, ‘elbow room’ for people to move around, and hopefully cut down on lines for both concessions and bathrooms.

Planners are also re-thinking where the main entrance of the FARGODOME could be. A 12,000-square-foot expansion will be added on the west side of the building, stretching to Albrecht Boulevard. This will include a plaza and lobby space, much like what is on the east side of the building and currently considered the main lobby.

The FARGODOME isn’t actually gaining any additional seating. Officials say this proposal focuses on the amenities, convenience and improving the customer experience. The dome remodel will add about 110,000-square-feet at a price tag of $85 million to $90 million dollars.

But that’s not all. Something big is also planned on the south side of the dome. What is currently a parking lot, would become a 90,000-square-foot convention center, which the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) says is sorely needed.

President and CEO of the CVB, Charley Johnson, says it will be the biggest convention space in the metro; about three times bigger than any existing space. Johnson says this will open the door for Fargo to host large events that are often lost to regional competitors such as Bismarck, Duluth or St. Cloud.

The south parking lot currently has about 350 parking spots, but Sobolik says all but 30 will be relocated to other parking areas. The convention center will tack on another $45 million to the project’s price tag, bringing the total to about $131 million dollars. Planners say the benefits will far outweigh the costs.

The first $30 million will come out of the FARGODOME’s permanent fund, which was about $41 million at the end of May 2023. Next, is where the taxpayers come in. The FARGODOME is asking for voters to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase and three-percent lodging tax over the next 20 years. This would bring Fargo’s sales tax to 7.75-percent and the lodging tax to 13.75-percent.

A 2019 economic impact study found that 55% of FARGODOME patrons are non-local. Out-of-town visitors spent about $12.7 million per year in retail, $11.7 million per year on food and beverage, and $7.3 million per year in lodging.

The FARGODOME Finance Director says using a sales and lodging tax will allow people from out-of-town, visiting Fargo and the FARGODOME, to help pay for the project. In fact, if this proposal is approved by voters, project planners say less than 50% of the funding will be paid for locally.

A special election will be held on December 5, 2023, and a 60-percent approval vote is needed to move forward. If it passes, Sobolik says construction could start as early as winter 2024.

The FARGODOME will stay open throughout the construction project, they say the project would be built in phases and work around the FARGODOME event calendar. Phase 1 would include work on the east lobby and an addition to the northeast corner of the dome, with ongoing interior work on restrooms, concessions and seating. Phase 1 is when the west addition would be added and work would be done on the field level of the southeast corner. Phase 3 would consist of constructing the convention center on the south side and finalizing phases 1 and 2.

If Fargo taxpayers vote the plan down, Sobolik says “we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” saying as of right now there is no back-up plan.

Now that the proposal has been announced, the next steps are for the FARGODOME authority to review the proposal and make a recommendation to the Fargo City Commission. On September 5, the Fargo City Commission will discuss the proposal and take action on the recommendation of building needs and funding.

From there, the proposed timeline would be a special election on December 5, tax implementation on April 1, 2024, award bids for the project in the fall of 2024 and start construction in the winter of 2024.

