The Ukrainians with the Bakken Grow Program are finally here!

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - Earlier this year, we spoke with the North Dakota Petroleum Council, members of the Chamber EDC and a few oil companies about the Bakken Grow Program.

They were excited to announce that Ukrainian immigrants would be joining their team this summer.

Getting a new job can feel overwhelming, not to mention moving to a new country or relocating.

For the new workers at SandPro, the experience so far has been a good one thanks to their team.

“I think it’s a very very very good company, it’s best of the best company,” said Dmytro Tupytsia, shop technician at SandPro.

Some of them said that North Dakota is beautiful and that they like the small-town feeling.

“It’s very good for me, it’s a new experience for me, I like it,” said Andrii Navrotskyi, shop technician at SandPro.

Josh Blackaby, vice president and co-owner of SandPro, said that he’s realizing the true potential of this program and what it can do for North Dakota now that the Ukrainians have arrived.

“It’s very special, it really is. Ron Ness, president at the NPC, he says it best: we need them and they need us at this time. There’s obviously a lot of atrocities going on in Ukraine, and giving them a chance to come over here to make some money to send back to their families, it’s very special,” said Blackaby.

All of the men get along great and fit in naturally with the rest of the SandPro family.

Leadership shared that they have a difficult time taking time off. They are hard-working, reliable and a great fit so far.

They are staying in Minot right now until a better housing situation is established, fostering a great professional partnership through mutual need.

Blackaby also mentioned that they still need sponsors to help make the Ukrainian’s transition more comfortable.

They need financial assistance with transportation and lodging costs among other things.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact the Minot Chamber EDC.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.