Source water spill in Bowman county

Bowman source water spill
Bowman source water spill(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Denbury Onshore LLC. told the state Monday that about 1,800 barrels of source water spilled from a pipeline they operate south of Marmarth and impacted some rangeland.

Denbury says the source water has more things dissolved in it than fresh water but is much lower in chlorides than produced water.

They say it is used for enhanced oil recovery.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation and the North Dakota department of environmental quality will investigate and monitor clean up.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness
Lamoureaux resigns at Legacy
Lamoureux resigns at Legacy
Update: Name released of 34-year-old pedestrian killed in Williston
Doyle has been sentenced to life with parole
Woman sentenced to life with parole for death of nephew

Latest News

Forward-facing sonar
Pro’s Pointer #17: Forward-facing sonar
First News at Noon
KFYR First News at Noon Weather 8/22/23
MISSING: Paige Mulner
UPDATE: Missing woman in Williams County
BPS reworks meal plan to better meet MyPlate nutrition standards
A good breakfast and a balanced lunch coming to BPS