Source water spill in Bowman county

BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Denbury Onshore LLC. told the state Monday that about 1,800 barrels of source water spilled from a pipeline they operate south of Marmarth and impacted some rangeland.

Denbury says the source water has more things dissolved in it than fresh water but is much lower in chlorides than produced water.

They say it is used for enhanced oil recovery.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation and the North Dakota department of environmental quality will investigate and monitor clean up.

