Senator Hoeven holds roundtable in Watford City Tuesday
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Ag Commissioner says noxious weeds cause millions of dollars in damage to North Dakota crops and forage every year.

On Tuesday, Senator John Hoeven held a roundtable in Watford City with the U.S. Forest Service, local livestock and energy producers to, among other things, talk about solutions for dealing with noxious weeds.

Hoeven says the U.S. Forest Service found money, to help with spraying and knocking down noxious weeds, that he is working on retrieving.

“We identified about four and a half million dollars that we could use to spray noxious weeds throughout the grasslands of North Dakota. That’s a huge win for everybody. Again, for our ranchers, but also for the tourists that like to go out and enjoy everything from the state parks there to the grasslands,” said Sen. Hoeven.

The roundtable discussion also focused on a variety of agriculture and energy issues impacting western North Dakota.

During the discussion, Senator Hoeven said that he is working to improve Farm Bill livestock programs, promote voluntary conservation projects and address prairie dogs and orphaned oil wells.

