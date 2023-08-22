Schools combat cyberbullying

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most students use technology every day, and many of them are active social media users. Sometimes these interactions can become negative, which raises the question: how do schools prevent cyberbullying from becoming a problem?

High school is hard enough as it is without social media in the picture. It should come as no surprise, then, that schools have had to come up with policies to protect students from bullying online.

Angie Siewert, library media specialist at Bismarck High School, said the issue became more visible about a decade ago.

“We are aware that kids are online. We know we need to help prepare them for a world, both academically and personally, that is digital,” she said.

Bismarck High’s solution is to take a more preventative stance on cyberbullying.

Siewert said these include installing filters on school-issued computers, which prevents students from accessing questionable content, as well as regularly conducting training classes with teachers.

Parents like Scott Olson say cyberbullying is an even bigger problem than most people know, though. Olson has created the Bismarck Bobcats initiative against cyberbullying.

“When you have a child that’s in there, and you stop, and you pause and you take the time to look at it… it’ll blow your mind. You’d be surprised at how much it goes on and how bad it is,” Olson said.

Olson said the group hopes to expand their initiative from grade schools to include high schools as well. Until then, students should bear in mind that what they say on social media outside of the classroom can result in disciplinary action when they return to school.

The Pew Research Center says that in 2022, nearly half of U.S. teenagers experienced cyberbullying, with name-calling being the most common form.

