Pro’s Pointer #17: Forward-facing sonar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trying to see underwater without actually being underwater has long been the goal for fishermen.

Marine electronics are the closest thing we have, and they’re getting much better at it. In today’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, shows us the latest and greatest. It’s called forward-facing sonar.

“There we go. There’s a pod of fish ten feet out. A little bit closer and now they’re showing up on a 2-D. It’s a nice one, wow. That was pretty cool but what exactly were we looking at?” said Candle. “Well, that was forward-facing sonar.”

“Forward-facing sonar is nothing more than a very high-definition, directional sonar beam. Mine happens to be mounted to my trolling motor, and wherever my trolling motor is pointed, that is what I’m seeing,” continued Candle. “This allows me as an angler to wander around a piece of structure until I see a fish or a pod of fish, drive right at them, see them under my boat, continue driving over them, putting my lures right in front of fish a much higher percentage of the time I’m on the water. It’s absolutely incredible. And you know what? At times it makes me feel a lot more like a German Shorthair Pointer hunting pheasants than it does a fisherman.”

Next week, Candle is concentrating on using combinations of soft plastics with spinners.

