Political analyst talks role of economy in Wednesday’s presidential debate

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KFYR/KMOT) - Wednesday night, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, will join several other presidential hopefuls on the stage for the first republican primary debate in Milwaukee.

One of the big issues that candidates will be focusing on is the economy and the rise in prices of everyday goods over the past few years.

Joe Skurzewski is on the ground in Milwaukee and brings us some insight from a political analyst ahead of Wednesday’s debate.

Ahead of this week’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Joe had the chance to speak with political analyst Rick Clayburgh, who’s spoken with your news leader and previous election coverage a number of times. Joe asked him about his take on the upcoming debates and what he’s looking for. Here’s a little bit of their conversation.

“The American people are, are smart and they know when there’s pressure on their families, pressure on their pocketbooks, and I think that’s gonna resonate. I think a lot of the candidates will probably be talking about that,” said Clayburgh.

We’ll have reaction as well from other political analysts and everyday citizens and their thoughts leading into this debate.

